Stone Run Capital LLC Buys 4,178 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 3.3% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.39 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

