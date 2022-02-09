Stone Run Capital LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stone Run Capital LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.5% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,675,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,149,271,000 after buying an additional 223,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $280.19. 43,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $276.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

