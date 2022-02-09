StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.52. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 50,320 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $296.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter.
About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.
