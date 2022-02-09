StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.52. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 50,320 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $296.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.