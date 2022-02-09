StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.52. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 50,320 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

