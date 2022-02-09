Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FV. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

