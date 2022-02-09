Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. 516,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,586,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

