Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock worth $87,601,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Moderna stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.18. 162,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average is $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.