Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock worth $87,601,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna stock traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.18. 162,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average is $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

