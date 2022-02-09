Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,447 shares of company stock valued at $82,953,080 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

COIN stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,118. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.