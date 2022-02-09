Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 897 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 399,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,280. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

