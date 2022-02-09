Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.76 billion-$23.76 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Subaru stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 1,199,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,235. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

