Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.04

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 31695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610,500.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

