SUN Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.13 or 0.07236417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,109.21 or 1.00276340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006445 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

