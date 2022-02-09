Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 70.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.