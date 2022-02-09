SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.56. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 165,793 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.