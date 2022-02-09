SVB Leerink Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $273.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average is $232.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.