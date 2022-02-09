SVB Leerink Comments on Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will earn ($3.75) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLUE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,183,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

