SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

