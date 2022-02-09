SVB Leerink Weighs in on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.15. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.