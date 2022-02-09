S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect S&W Seed to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. S&W Seed has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.