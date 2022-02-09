Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

