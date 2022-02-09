Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,091. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Sysco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.