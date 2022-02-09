T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by 54.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $143.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

