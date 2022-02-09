Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.56 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,148. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.14.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

