Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. 1,692,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,148. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

