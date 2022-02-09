Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $808-858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.68 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.14.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $203.86. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

