Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.83. 112,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.42. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

