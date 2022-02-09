TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 338,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $9,705,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $7,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,616,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,250,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

