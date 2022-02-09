Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 7,600 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,917. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

