Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 659,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,910. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

