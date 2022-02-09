Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 147.5% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 42,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 375.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 232,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,469. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.