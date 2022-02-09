Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $10.49 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $159.86. 132,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,521. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.