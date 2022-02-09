Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

