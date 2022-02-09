Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,072 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.