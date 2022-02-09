Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,354. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.