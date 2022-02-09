TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. 25,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

