TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.
Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. 25,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.62.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Featured Stories
