TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $98.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,776 shares of company stock worth $5,252,399. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 161.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.02. 4,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,200. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

