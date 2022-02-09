Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.72.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $308.00.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.