Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 4,935 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $8.71 on Wednesday, reaching $432.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,017. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
