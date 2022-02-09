Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 4,935 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $8.71 on Wednesday, reaching $432.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,017. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $354.17 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $248,203,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $187,094,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after acquiring an additional 342,346 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.