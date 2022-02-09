Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $38.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $21.34 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $608,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,557 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

