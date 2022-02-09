Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,256.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,256 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,255.80 ($16.98), with a volume of 63390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,238 ($16.74).

The stock has a market cap of £828.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

