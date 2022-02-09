Tenable Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 238.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,610 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 242.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

