Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TDC. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

