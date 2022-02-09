Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

