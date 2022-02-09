Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Down 3.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $68.66. Approximately 10,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

