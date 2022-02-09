TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $104.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

