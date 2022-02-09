TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.28.

NYSE:TFII opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

