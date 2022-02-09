TFI International (TSE:TFII) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.04.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$7.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$139.17. The company had a trading volume of 258,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,539. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$87.52 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at C$569,991,504.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

