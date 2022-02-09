The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Paul J. Kardish Buys 9,100 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.42%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZEK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.