The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $723,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,725 shares of company stock valued at $51,817,142 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

