The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Chemours worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

